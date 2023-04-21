Russia: Explosion thunders in Belgorod, large crater observed on city street

20 APRIL 2023

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, a large funnel-shaped crater formed on one of the streets of the city.

Source: Telegram channel Zhest Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov

Details: At first, Telegram users reported that “it’s loud in the oblast!.”

Later, reports appeared of a “huge crater” on Vatutin street, photos and videos by eyewitnesses.

A shock wave on the roof of the Pyatyorochka [a chain of Russian convenience stores – ed.] store flipped a car away.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that an explosion occurred in Belgorod. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Gladkov Quote: “At the intersection of one of the central streets, a huge funnel-shaped crater with a radius of 20 metres formed. The windows of a nearby apartment building were shattered, and the blast wave also damaged several parked cars and knocked down power lines as well. “





Details: The mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, the Head of the Regional Security Department, Yevgeny Vorobyov, and all operational and emergency services arrived at the scene of the emergency.

