“Knee-deep in mud, shit”: Prigozhin said that Peskov’s son fought in Wagner

“Putin’s Cook” convinces that Peskov personally asked for a service in his PMC.

The leader of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin made a “sensational” statement – the son of the press secretary of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov was allegedly his mercenary. According to Prigozhin, Nikolai Peskov was allegedly an artilleryman.

According to the Baza Telegram channel , Peskov Jr. was allegedly handed over as a “simple artilleryman” by his father personally.

“Of all my acquaintances (I’ll tell you about this for the first time), one person is D.S. Peskov, who at one time became famous as a complete liberal, sent his son, came and said, “take him away as a simple gunner.” He worked absolutely fine, knee-deep in dirt, in the shit on the “Hurricane”, – said Prigogine.

At the same time, he did not tell whether Peskov Jr. fought in Ukraine, for example, in Bakhmut, which has been too tough for the occupiers since the summer.

Peskov’s son evaded mobilization

The news about Nikolai Peskov’s career at Wagner is more than surprising, since last fall the moratoriums of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called him and, on behalf of the military commissar, invited him to come to the military registration and enlistment office for an examination. However, Peskov Jr. refused.

“If you know that I am Mr. Peskov, you should understand how not entirely correct it is for me to be there. I will solve this at a different level. I need to understand in general what is happening and what rights I have. they took away – believe me, neither you nor I need it. I have no problem defending the Motherland – but I need to understand the expediency of my appearance there, I’m telling you about certain political nuances, “Nikolai answered the” military commissar “.

