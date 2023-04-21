“I am pleased”: Budanov ironically reacted to the “arrest in absentia” in the Russian Federation

Marta Gichko16:36, 04/21/23

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate stressed that now he will work even harder on the fight against the Russian occupiers.

Budanov ironically commented on the “arrest in absentia” in Russia / UNIAN

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, commented on his “arrest in absentia” in Russia. In response to this, he promised to work even better to repulse the invaders.

“You know how long I have been working and it was somehow inconvenient that there were no decisions for me there. I am pleased. This is a good indicator of our work, I promise to work even better,” Budanov said in a commentary to Ukrainska Pravda.

Budanov’s “arrest” – what is the head of the GUR accused of

Today, the Moscow Lefortovsky District Court passed a sentence on the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov. He was found guilty of the explosion on the Crimean bridge. In particular, he is charged with “terrorism” and “illegal use of weapons.”

The court arrested Budanov in absentia for two months. However, it is indicated that this period should be counted from the first day of his extradition to Russia. In addition, he was put on the international wanted list.

On October 8, 2022, a powerful explosion thundered on the Crimean bridge. Its consequence was the collapse of several spans of the roadway, as well as damage to the railway track.

Four days later, on October 12, the FSB accused Kirill Budanov of organizing the explosion. In February 2023, the version of the involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the terrorist attack was confirmed by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

In February, it also became known that the Russians began to arrest those whom they consider guilty. In total there are 12 people from several countries at once.

