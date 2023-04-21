“Holy cause”: Patriarch Kirill named the purpose of the war in Ukraine

Ludmila Zhernovskaya15:55, 04/21/23

He called the enmity between the Russians tantamount to treason.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill , said that the Russian army is fighting in Ukraine “for the future” of Russia.

He urged Russians to unite and put aside internal divisions so that they have the strength that those who “dream of the ruin of the Russian land” will fear. “Today we really need to unite. Enmity towards each other is tantamount to treason against the Motherland,” Russian propaganda publications quote him.

“Defending the Motherland is the greatest duty and sacred cause for every person,” Kirill added.

