From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

April 21
19 Republicans, entirely Trumpian group, signed a letter urging President Biden to stop sending aid and weapons to Ukraine. The reasoning that they state is that it only prolongs the war. Reading between the lines, they want for Ukrainians to give up their territories and start negotiating with russians.
The sad part is how clueless and morally bankrupt these people are. Negotiations will not stop russians – they will lie and only use a time out to rebuilt their army. Not to mention the mere fact of negotiating with terrorists and leaving the occupied territories under continual russian genocide.
But the really sad part is that I actually know people who voted for these Republicans. Ukrainian people.
Reference: https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3961754-gop-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-stop-sending-unrestrained-aid-weapons-to-ukraine/
4 comments
Biden is expected to announce that he will run in 2024. If Gospodin Trumpkov is his opponent, it is to be sincerely hoped that decent Republicans will vote for Biden.
But of course Biden could avoid a damaging pro vs anti-Ukraine contest simply by abandoning his “trickle down” approach to military aid.
Those who heard Brian Whitmore’s latest lecture will think, judging from Brian’s incredible optimism, that such a decision is going to be made. I’m not so sure ………
Rabid Rand Paul was outed by John McCain years ago as a Russian agent.
John never heard a peep from Paul’s lawyers……
West-based public figures who shill for putlerstan should read this LinkedIn post from Alessio Rebola:
The SBU identified the Russian Guardsman who ordered the poisoning of Ukrainians in “gas chambers”
Ayub Eldarovych Eldarov, born in 1985, a citizen of the Russian Federation, a native of the village of Dilym, Kazbek District, Dagestan ASSR, RFSR.
Battalion Commander of the 96th Regiment of Operational Assignment of Military Unit No. 6780, 46th Order of the Zhukov Separate Brigade, National Guard of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant Colonel
The Security Service of Ukraine established that on the orders of Eldarov, the Rashists searched for Ukrainian patriots and then kidnapped them. The fact that the enemy used suffocating gases in specially equipped “cells” where Ukrainian prisoners were kept was documented.
On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy).
Names :
The three senators — Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).
On the House side, 16 Republican members signed the letter, following the lead of freshman Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona. They include Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois, Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Barry Moore of Alabama, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett and Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Mike Collins of Georgia and Josh Brecheen of Texas.