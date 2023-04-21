From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

April 21

19 Republicans, entirely Trumpian group, signed a letter urging President Biden to stop sending aid and weapons to Ukraine. The reasoning that they state is that it only prolongs the war. Reading between the lines, they want for Ukrainians to give up their territories and start negotiating with russians.

The sad part is how clueless and morally bankrupt these people are. Negotiations will not stop russians – they will lie and only use a time out to rebuilt their army. Not to mention the mere fact of negotiating with terrorists and leaving the occupied territories under continual russian genocide.

But the really sad part is that I actually know people who voted for these Republicans. Ukrainian people.

Reference: https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3961754-gop-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-stop-sending-unrestrained-aid-weapons-to-ukraine/

