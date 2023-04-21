Commander-in-Chief explains how Ukrainian marines destroyed Pacific Fleet near Vuhledar

For months, marines have been crushing the Russian invaders near the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: video by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: “Soldiers of the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi have been destroying enemy equipment and manpower on the approaches to Vuhledar for months.

In effective interaction with other Armed Forces units, the marines carry out both defensive and counter-offensive actions. A vivid example was the operation during which it was possible to take complete control of Verkhni Dachi on the approaches to Vuhledar and defeat the elite of the Russian army – the 155th [Guards] Marine Brigade.”

Details: It is noted that the Ukrainian marines are constantly training and improving in order to repel Russian invaders on every piece of their native land.

Serhii, one of the commanders of the 35th Marine Brigade, says the following: “There is a strong sense of pride that it was the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who showed the Pacific Fleet their strength, perseverance, resilience, and courage. Moreover, we had more than twenty enemy marines captured, thanks to the effective cooperation of the 35th and 56th brigades.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/04/21/7398928/

Like this: Like Loading...