Bellingcat investigator Grozev arrested in absentia in Moscow

The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow has arrested Bellingcat investigator Christo Grozev in absentia in a case of illegal crossing of the Russian border.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mediazona.

The session was held behind closed doors. The interests of Grozev were represented by lawyer Veronika Polyakova. She clarified that Grozev was arrested in absentia for two months. At the same time, the defense lawyer was unable to disclose the details of the charges, citing a subscription to non-disclosure of the investigation data.

The article under which Grozev is charged provides for two years in prison. In response to a clarifying question from Mediazona, the lawyer replied that in exceptional cases, the Code allows, even under such articles (illegal crossing of the Russian border), for imposing the most severe preventive measure – arrest. The case is currently unknown.

The notice of ruling was also published on the court’s website.

In July 2022, the FSB accused Grozev of helping Ukrainian intelligence, which, according to the agency, was planning to hijack a Russian military plane. The investigator himself said that he and the Bellingcat team were investigating attempts by the FSB and the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence to deceive each other.

In late December 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs put Grozev on the wanted list. It was not specified at the time under which article the criminal case was opened against the investigator.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 21, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow also ruled on the arrest in absentia of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on charges of “terrorist” articles.

