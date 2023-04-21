An understudy came to Ukraine: the media exposed Putin’s doubles (photo)

Marta Gichko20:59, 21.04.23

It was not Putin who was in Mariupol, but one of his understudies.

Few people see the real Vladimir Putin lately, and his doubles are given out by characteristic features.

Bild came to this conclusion , outlining the main differences by which Putin can be distinguished from his doppelgangers.

Chin: sometimes protruding, sometimes oblique.

Lips: sometimes narrow, sometimes protruding.

Nose: sometimes convex, sometimes snub-nosed.

Eyelids: sometimes with bags, sometimes without.

Ears: lobes are different, sometimes there are folds at the base, sometimes not, the distance between the eyes and ears is different – mouth-ear imbalance. There is an important nuance – the biometric and other indicators of the “Putin’s” ear do not match, and it is almost impossible to fake the shape of the ears like fingerprints.

The original Putin and his double / bild.de

The publication notes that the “original” Putin definitely appeared at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The double met with students at Moscow State University, was at the funeral of the ex-head of Bashkiria, in occupied Mariupol and in the Kherson region.

Doubles of Putin

Rumors about Putin’s doubles have been circulating for a long time, sometimes they are even confirmed by officials. In particular, Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and Russian President Vladimir Putin use at least three doubles . For a greater resemblance to the head of the Kremlin, they underwent plastic surgery.

It was also previously reported that rumors often circulate on the network that Russian President Vladimir Putin has died or is seriously ill and is terribly afraid of death, and therefore his doubles travel to meet with world leaders. When analyzing the appearance of Putin’s doubles, changes in the face, gait and even height become noticeable.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...