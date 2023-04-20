From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

April 19

🚨 The true 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 of #Russia’s opposition is jailed 🚨

Vladimir Kara-Murza, #HumanRights activist,

Critic of Putin and the invasion of #Ukraine

☝ Much of Russia’s opposition is driven by political ambition.

Many are 𝐟𝐚𝐫-𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 imperialists – Navalny included

Some are even more extreme than Putin.

💡 Kara-Murza is the opposite. He’s driven by #Ethics

A journalist, writer and activist promoting #democracy

🇺🇸 Close personal friend of #USA Senator John McCain

“I know that the day will come when the darkness engulfing our country will clear.” Kara-Murza said in response to the conviction, “Our society will open its eyes and shudder when it realizes what crimes were committed in its name.”

“I subscribe to every word that I have said,

Not only do I not repent any of this,

I am proud of it.”

😑 Moscow judged Kara-Murza guilty of ‘treason’ and ‘spreading false information’ as well as affiliation with ‘an undesirable organization’

⚠ They already tried to poison him twice.

He almost 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 twice. Now he’s going to jail.

⏱ Officially, Kara-Murza received a 25 year prison sentence.

Before the war, that would’ve been 2-3 years.

In practice, the number is irrelevant 🤷‍♂

As he will simply remain in jail until the Putin regime ends.

Since Putin is using the invasion of Ukraine

To silence opposition at home 🤫

A fact Vladimir Kara-Murza often pointed out.

All the more reason for Ukraine to win.

Leadership #Journalism

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

And a new post from Marijn from just now :

💥 #Ukraine striking bridges in occupied territory

Disrupting the invader’s #SupplyChain 🚀

In anticipation of the Spring CounternOffensive

☝️ Here, the bridge connecting North & South Maryinka is taken out

🌱 Let it be known #SpringIsComing 🌱

OSINT #Intelligence

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Video :

