Yuri Kobzar21:56, 04/20/23

Republicans fear that Putin will run out of patience and take over America.

A group of U.S. Republican senators wrote an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden calling for a halt to military supplies to Ukraine in their current form.

The text of the letter appeared on one of the American hosting sites, its authenticity was confirmed by the Republican Rand Paul .

“The second year of the war has begun, but there is no visible end in sight, and there is no clear strategy on how to end it. A proxy war with Russia in Ukraine is not in the interests of the United States and threatens to escalate, which could get out of control,” the letter says. .

The signatories believe that the White House’s strategy of sending regular aid to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia leads to “escalation and more violence” and also carries the threat of direct conflict with Russia.

“We will oppose all further aid packages unless they are tied to a clear diplomatic strategy to end this war quickly,” the letter said.

The signatories, in particular, fear that Putin’s patience may run out. They are also unhappy that the United States is spending too much money to support Ukraine, whose government is “historically mired in corruption,” although the United States has enough internal problems of its own. In particular, they fear that aid to Ukraine weakens the US military.

“It is in our national interest, as well as the Ukrainian people, to encourage the negotiations that are urgently needed in order for this conflict to be resolved. We call on you to advance the achievement of peace through negotiations between the two parties,” the signatories conclude.

Under the letter are 19 signatures of Republican senators. Among them are the previously mentioned Rand Paul, who traditionally opposes aid to Ukraine, and QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Green.

