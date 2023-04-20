Marta Gichko21:50, 20.04.23

Quotes from the top politician of Russia from the next portion of nonsense can be disassembled into memes.

Former President of the Russian Federation, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev again made statements regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

In particular, in his telegram channel, the disgraced Medvedev supported the hysteria of the Russian propaganda regarding the article of the German publication Die Welt. There, journalists analyze what is common between the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive and the Battle of Kursk during World War II.

Rospropaganda presents the material as if German journalists “compared Zelensky to Hitler.” Medvedev also interprets the article in the same way.

“German journalists from Die Welt directly urge the head of the “Ukrainian Nazis” not to repeat the mistakes of the German Fuhrer committed at Stalingrad. Sincere people: they finally realized that this actor is a real proven fascist, a real heir to the German National Socialists; the defeat of his regime will be the same , as in Stalingrad. Although this petty Banderist is not Field Marshal Paulus at all, “said the disgraced politician.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...