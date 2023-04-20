Kremlin does not assess prospects for Ukraine’s entry into NATO in connection with alliance chief’s visit to Kyiv, says spokesman
ISTANBUL
The Kremlin on Thursday said that preventing Ukraine’s accession to NATO remains one of the key goals of its “special military operation,” meaning its war on Ukraine, now into its 14th month.
“Otherwise it would pose a serious, significant threat to the security of our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed at a press briefing.
Western analysts say that when Russia launched the war in February 2022, Ukraine was not at all close to joining the alliance. Last September, it formally applied for NATO membership, though it is not clear when or if it would ever be admitted.
Peskov also touched on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s visit to Kyiv, saying that the Kremlin has no assessments on prospects for Ukraine’s entry into NATO.
Earlier Thursday, Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, said Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament.
The visit is Stoltenberg’s first to the country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/politics/preventing-ukraine-from-joining-nato-still-key-goal-of-conflict-russia/2877259
One comment
“Otherwise it would pose a serious, significant threat to the security of our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed at a press briefing.
Hmm! The way the orcs are performing in Ukraine, we don’t need to join NATO, but let’s get to the real reason the scum invaded Ukraine. It wasn’t nazism, satanism or joining NATO, it was the full destruction of Ukraine and it’s citizens. Democracy scares the hell out of the Putler murder gang, as can be seen by the Stalinist repressions now in russia.