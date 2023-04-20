NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Makes Unannounced Visit to Kyiv

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/16054
One comment
After a year of obfuscation, The latest long-serving, useless, rotten leader of a series of rubbish leaders of an integrity-free organisation that proudly states that “an attack on one is an attack on all”, whilst steadfastly refusing membership to the countries that actually need it and continuing to allow putlerite shithole members such as Hungary to remain, deigns to visit Kyiv.
Unless you are bringing full membership, or troops, planes and weaponry, you might as well fuck off back home.
A reminder : the Ukrainians say that 86% of Ukrainian POW’s are tortured in the most foul, unspeakable way. And it’s your fault.
FFS someone show those west-based shit on Ukraine’s shoes such as Carlson, Gabbard, Trump and his fanboys, the head chopping videos and the child murder, child rape, child torture and child kidnap stats.