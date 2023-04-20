NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Bucha (photo)

Anastasia Pechenyuk16:24, 04/20/23

This is the first visit of the Alliance Secretary General during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

During his visit to Ukraine on Thursday, April 20, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited not only Kiev, but also Bucha, which suffered from Russian aggression. This was told by the Buchansk mayor Anatoly Fedoruk.

“The consequences of the destruction and crimes committed in the city deeply impressed the Secretary General. He assured that NATO will continue to provide unprecedented support to the army and people of Ukraine. I believe that such determination will be unshakable and will accelerate our victory,” Fedoruk wrote.

He also said that, as a token of gratitude, he presented the Secretary General of the alliance with a commemorative coin with the symbols of Buchi, made from Russian bullets.

“It symbolizes the invincibility of Ukrainians in the face of the aggressor and their readiness to defend our land,” the mayor recalled.

© photo t.me/AnatoliiFedoruk

Stoltenberg’s visit to Ukraine on April 20

Today, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit.

Here, in particular, he paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Mikhailovskaya Square in the center of Kiev and held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The head of state stressed that Kiev interprets Stoltenberg’s first visit to Ukraine during a full-scale war as “a sign that the Alliance is ready to start a new chapter in relations with Ukraine – a chapter of ambitious decisions.”

