The Russian media do not report the reasons for canceling the promotional celebratory event.

May 9 military parade will not be held in Sevastopol , Gauleiter Mikhail Razvozhaev told Kremlin propagandists.

The head of the occupation administration of the city added that the format of the festive events will be discussed next week.

In Russia, they began to massively cancel events by May 9 – what is known

Parades and processions on Victory Day were canceled in the occupied Crimea. The same decision was made a year ago .

Without parades, Victory Day will also be held this year in the Kursk and Belgorod People’s Republics. At the same time, as British intelligence analysts noted , other Russian cities farther from Ukraine confirmed that they would hold a parade on Victory Day. This difference in approach highlights a serious communication problem for the Kremlin.

It is also known about the cancellation this year of the traditional Russian propaganda action “Immortal Regiment” in Moscow.

The day before, co-owner of Monobank Vladimir Yatsenko announced an award to Ukrainian manufacturers whose UAV will fly and land on Red Square in Moscow on May 9. He added that the amount should be fairly divided between the manufacturer and the military operators who successfully complete the task.

In turn, a military expert, instructor pilot, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Svitan confirmed that Russian equipment at the parade on Red Square is a legitimate target that the Ukrainian military can strike. He assumes that in Moscow the Russians will definitely try to arrange a parade, although they cancel these events in other regions. The Russian authorities want to show the Russians at least something.

