Kyiv city council will take away land from the Russian embassy – Klitschko

Also, the city authorities will officially ask the government to take away the remaining property of the diplomatic mission from the aggressor.

The city authorities of Kiev intend to terminate the land lease agreement with the Russian embassy . This was stated by the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko at a meeting of the Kiev City Council.

“I think the decision here will be unanimous. We will break the lease agreement and turn to the government to return the property of the “diplomatic institution” of Russian barbarians to the property of the Ukrainian state,” he said.

According to Klitschko, they want to make a decision today at a meeting of the city council.

The situation with the Russian embassy in Kyiv

The Russian embassy in Kyiv is located on Povitroflotsky Prospekt. From 2016 to February 23, 2022, the embassy worked without an ambassador – it was headed by a “chargé d’affaires”, reflecting the extreme deterioration of bilateral relations.

Shortly before the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry began to evacuate its diplomatic staff under the pretext that provocations were allegedly being prepared against the Russians. On February 23, 2022, flags were lowered over the Russian embassy in Kiev , the diplomatic institution stopped working. On February 24, Ukraine terminated diplomatic relations with Russia.

