Kyiv City Council terminates land lease agreement with Russian embassy

20 APRIL 2023

The Kyiv City Council has terminated the land lease agreement with the Russian embassy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote: “Today, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the embassy of Russia, the aggressor state.”

Details: The members of the Kyiv City Council turned to the Cabinet of Ministers to bring the property in the embassy building back under the ownership of the state of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...