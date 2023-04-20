Kyiv City Council terminates land lease agreement with Russian embassy

20 APRIL 2023
The Kyiv City Council has terminated the land lease agreement with the Russian embassy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
Source: Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram
Quote: “Today, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the embassy of Russia, the aggressor state.”
Details: The members of the Kyiv City Council turned to the Cabinet of Ministers to bring the property in the embassy building back under the ownership of the state of Ukraine.
4 comments
Very good and high time. A crime syndicate doesn’t need an embassy. It was a spy’s nest anyway.
They ought to seize it immediately and give rashists no chance to pack anything up.
The cockroaches already abandoned it on the 23rd of February.
The Ukrainian government has been far more patient for its diplomacy than it needed to be, even before the war. Though I doubt there’s much if anything at all, I wonder if the russians left behind any clues about their spies in Ukraine or the other countries in the region. Many on the conservative media are saying that the free world is seeing a resurgence of a new Cold War type alliance between russia and china.