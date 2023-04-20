FSB conducts a large-scale cleansing of the internal organs of the Russian Federation: ISW revealed what is happening

Evgenia Sokolenko

Under the guise of searching for traitors, they can conduct an audit to expel officials who have lost the favor of the Kremlin.

The FSB is now probably carrying out a large-scale purge of the internal organs of Russia due to the leakage of data on the security forces of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine.

As stated in the ISW report , the FSB and the Main Directorate of the Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been conducting mass checks in the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Central District of Moscow and several Moscow police departments over the past few weeks.

According to another source, the FSB and the Interior Ministry have already detained police officers as part of this investigation. They passed information to the citizens of Ukraine. The raids of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the Moscow police department are taking place against the backdrop of a series of arrests and dismissals of prominent figures in the leadership of the National Guard.

At the same time, analysts say Russian authorities may push for such arrests and investigations to overhaul the internal security apparatus to expel officials who have fallen out of favor with the Kremlin and further tighten control over internal security agencies.

Purges in Russia – what is known

On the eve of the Russian media wrote that a wave of searches and dismissals swept through the police stations in Moscow. The security forces carried out “confiscation of documentation and computer information.” Allegedly unknown people received other people’s passwords for entering information systems.

Mass layoffs have already begun in the Moscow police, among those dismissed of their own free will.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...