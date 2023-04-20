April 20, 2023April 20, 2023 scradge1 Australia’s Mothballed F/A-18 Hornets Should Be Given To Ukraine https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/australias-mothballed-f-a-18-hornets-should-be-given-to-ukraine Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
There’s also the fleet of whichever aircraft are still operational in America’s “boneyard.”
https://www.cnet.com/science/the-boneyard-thousands-of-aircraft-in-a-desolate-desert-awaiting-their-fate/