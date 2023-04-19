Zelensky was 3 kilometers from the front line in Avdiivka – OSINT analysts (photo)

Marta Gichko19:26, 04/19/23

Analyzing the location where the president was on the map of hostilities, analysts came to the conclusion that this is a point in a semicircle.

On April 18, during a visit to Avdiivka, President Volodymyr Zelensky was only 3 kilometers from the front line.

OSINT analysts of the GeoConfirmed project came to this conclusion . Analyzing the geolocation where Zelensky was yesterday and the map of hostilities, experts stated that the Ukrainian leader was actually in a semi-encirclement.

Analysts were able to establish an accurate geolocation from the place where Zelensky was in Avdiivka, thanks to fragments of buildings and electric pores in published photographs.

Location where Zelensky was on the map / GeoConfirmed

