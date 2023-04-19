Ukrainian soldiers train with PT-91 Twardy tanks donated by Poland

18 APRIL 2023

Ukrainian soldiers train with PT-91 Twardy MBTs Main Battle Tanks donated by Poland. (Picture source Telegram ScreenShot)

According to a video published on Telegram on April 17, 2023, Ukrainian army soldiers train with PT-91 Twardy Main Battle Tanks donated by Poland at one of the Ukrainian army training grounds. According to our sources and as of today, Poland has reportedly delivered PT-91 tanks to Ukraine.

In a press conference on February 24, 2023, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki revealed that Poland will be supplying an unspecified quantity of PT-91 Twardy Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) to Ukraine.

Poland has been a major European contributor to Ukraine’s military support since the war’s inception. The Polish government has already provided over 230 T-72M and T-72M1R tanks, in addition to 14 German-manufactured Leopard 2A4 tanks from its own military stockpile.

Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. In response to the crisis, Poland has provided military aid to Ukraine, including weapons, ammunition, and military training. In 2021, Poland’s Ministry of National Defense announced that it would send additional military aid, including armored vehicles, to Ukraine.

Poland is also a member of the NATO alliance and has been working with other NATO countries to provide support to Ukraine. This includes providing training and advising to the Ukrainian military, as well as sharing intelligence and conducting joint military exercises.

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced at a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen in Vienna on April 14, 2023, that Poland’s military aid to Ukraine is currently valued at approximately EUR 3 billion.

The PT-91 Twardy is a Polish main battle tank (MBT) developed as an advanced variant of the Soviet-era T-72. Introduced in the 1990s, the PT-91 features significant upgrades in armor, fire control systems, and engine performance. The tank is equipped with a 125mm smoothbore gun, capable of firing a variety of ammunition, including anti-tank guided missiles.

Additionally, the PT-91 incorporates advanced passive and active protection systems, such as reactive armor and laser warning receivers, to enhance survivability on the battlefield. The tank has seen service with the Polish Armed Forces and has been exported to a few countries, notably Malaysia.

Polish Army PT-91 MBT Main Battle Tank. (Picture source Army Recognition)

