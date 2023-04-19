Ukraine receives second German-made Iris-T air defense system

19.04.2023 18:32

Ukraine has received the second of the four Iris-T air defense systems pledged by Germany.

Süddeutsche Zeitung learned this from government circles, according to Ukrinform.

“Germany delivered the second advanced Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine for protection against Russian attacks,” the government’s press service said.

There have been no official announcements on the website of the federal government or the Ministry of Defense.

In total, Germany pledged to transfer four such systems to Ukraine. The first one was delivered to Ukraine last October and was highly appreciated by the Ukrainian side, particularly Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who said that this system had hit all the targets and saved thousands of lives.

This is the advanced air defense system that is not even in service with the Bundeswehr.

The Iris-T SLM is produced by Germany’s Diehl Defense. The system is capable of firing missiles at targets up to 40 kilometers away and 20 kilometers above.

The problem is that the missiles are extremely expensive and in short supply, people in Kyiv familiar with the negotiations say they cost about 600,000 euros each. Guided missiles can track targets using a built-in infrared homing system and ultimately destroy the missiles or aircraft.

According to some data, only 16 of them were transferred to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, April 18, the German government announced that it had delivered the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On April 21, another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

