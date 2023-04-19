Ukraine not to announce counteroffensive, certain actions already underway – deputy defense minister

19.04.2023 15:19

Ukrainians should not wait for the day when the Defense Forces announce the start of a counteroffensive, especially since certain actions are already being made to this end.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar addressed the issue on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“There will not be a day when the Armed Forces say: ‘Tomorrow we are launching a counteroffensive,’” Maliar said.

This is impossible amid war because this is classified information. These are plans of our Armed Forces which we can’t discuss in the public domain. Our military doesn’t discuss them either,” deputy defense minister stressed.

At the same time, she emphasized that certain counteroffensive actions are already taking place. In general, it is about the strategic goal of the Armed Forces and government to liberate all Russia-captured territories.

“It is clear that we are aiming at exactly this, at stopping the enemy’s offensive actions. That is why it is incorrect to speak narrowly about a counteroffensive. Because it is a huge complex of various actions and measures that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently carrying out. First of all, this is about preparing personnel for the complex of actions – both defensive and offensive. Altogether, this can be referred to as counter-offensive measures,” added Maliar.

The official also noted that the top military leadership has several plans to choose from based on the developments. There cannot be only one course of action because the enemy also reacts to it. “It is necessary to understand that such decisions are made in a very short period of time, not in a month, two, or six months. And the plan is ultimately chosen in such a way that the enemy has no time to react,” she said.

The deputy minister once again noted that the Russian troops are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka axes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with Fox News that the Ukrainian authorities are currently focused on preparing a counteroffensive to liberate their territories from Russian invaders.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

