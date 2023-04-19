There is everything, but they still believe in the victory of the Russian Federation: new footage from the camp for captured occupiers has appeared

Yana Stavska17:23, 19.04.23

According to camp workers, many of the occupiers are even gaining weight, and some still believe in Russia’s victory.

Photographers Kostyantyn and Vlada Liberov visited one of the camps for Russian prisoners of war and were shocked by the conditions in which the Russians are kept, who quite deliberately came to kill Ukrainians.

In their Instagram , the Liberovs noted that the building itself reminded them of a good sanatorium. The occupiers have absolutely everything for life – a full three-course meal with compliance with calorie norms, a hospital with X-rays, a modern dental office and qualified doctors. And also – constant supervision of a psychologist.

“Prisoners of war have the opportunity to work. Their choice of jobs: collecting packages and assembling furniture. At work, of course, they receive a salary, about 30-40 hryvnias per day. And, let’s not forget that all this time they continue to receive a salary from the Russian Federation.” – said the Liberovs.

POWs of the Russian Federation can spend their earned money in a local store: personal hygiene products, snacks, stationery. Russians work six days a week, Sunday is a day off. At this time, they can walk around the territory, play football, checkers, watch TV in the recreation room or go to church.

At the same time, the Liberovs noted that none of the prisoners of war they spoke with had ever repented. The occupiers continue to claim that, while killing Ukrainians, they were “following orders”, “were forced”, “they did nothing terrible”. “And some of them still believe in Russia’s victory,” the photographers added.

“They look clean and well-fed. According to camp workers, many of them are even gaining weight. And they also improve their health under constant medical supervision, for example, among the “Wagners” there are many diseases of advanced hepatitis and tuberculosis,” the Liberovys’ post reads.

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

© Photo: Konstantin and Vlada Liberovy

1 / 10

The exchange of prisoners – the latest news

From February 24, 2022, for the first time since the beginning of the war, i.e. since 2014, Ukraine has organized the process of exchange and treatment of prisoners of war in full accordance with the norms of international law.

In the spring of the same year, all the necessary laws, resolutions, and orders were quickly adopted, and a new, efficient, civilized state mechanism for the exchange and treatment of prisoners of war was launched.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 2,235 prisoners of war have been returned. On April 15 , another 130 Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...