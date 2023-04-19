Russia attacked Odesa with drones, there is a hit to an infrastructure facility

Lyudmila Zhernovska03:54, 04/19/23

A fire broke out on the spot.

On the night of April 19, Russian invading forces attacked Odesa region with “Shahed-136” type drones , hitting an infrastructural object.

Yurii Kruk, the head of the Odesa District Military Administration, announced this on the OVA page on the Facebook social network . “At night, the enemy carried out an attack with Shahid-136 type UAVs on Odesa region. Thanks to the successful work of our defense forces, most of the enemy UAVs were destroyed, but, unfortunately, there were hits on public infrastructure,” he said.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the impact. A fire broke out, they are trying to contain it. Rescuers are currently working at the scene.

