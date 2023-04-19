References to Kyiv in the section on Kievan Rus were removed from the Russian textbook (photo)

Oleg Davygora22:09, 19.04.23

The edited textbooks should reach schools by the end of spring.

In Russia , in the new edition of the textbook “The World Around” for the fourth grade, published by the publishing house “Prosveshchenie”, the mention of Kiev in the chapters on the history of Kievan Rus was removed.

This is reported by Mediazona , which has read several pages of the new version of the textbook and compared them with the 2021 version. The edited textbooks should be in schools by the end of spring and will be used in the next school year.

The old edition said that the chronicle “The Tale of Bygone Years” was written by the monk of the Kiev-Pechersk monastery Nestor. In the new version, Nestor became just a monk, without specifying the place of service.

Mediazona also noted that the 2021 version of the textbook said that Prince Vladimir baptized all the people in Kyiv, while the new version says “in the capital.” The phrase “After the death of Oleg, Prince Igor began to rule in Kyiv” also changed. Now it sounds like this: “After the death of Oleg, Prince Igor began to rule Russia.”

