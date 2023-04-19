Olena Kovalenko16:02, 19.04.23

The aggressor assures that the promised discount will be a “record” compared to all other Gazprom customers.

Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions introduced in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, offered Kazakhstan a record gas discount .

As reported by The Moscow Times , the discount was offered so that the aggressor could persuade President Kassym Jomart-Tokayev to participate in the project to build a new pipeline to China.

As the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliev, said, the gas that Russia is ready to supply to ensure the north and east of Kazakhstan will cost “much” cheaper than for Belarus, and the difference with European prices will be “many times”.

The war in Ukraine and the gas situation

On December 19, 2022, the ministers of energy of the countries of the European Union agreed on the establishment of the maximum price for gas . It will be €180 per megawatt-hour (MW/h)

Belarus receives Russian gas at $128.5 per thousand cubic meters – and this is the lowest export price in the world.

The cost of deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which is not officially disclosed, is $290 per thousand cubic meters, according to BCS Global Markets.

(C)UNIAN 2023

