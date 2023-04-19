Patriot systems arrived from three countries: the general of the Armed Forces listed the capabilities of air defense

Yana Stavska16:09, 19.04.23

Pavlyuk thanked the partners of the state for significantly strengthening the air defense of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk commented on Ukraine’s receipt of the advanced American Patriot air defense system . In his Telegram, the military listed the capabilities of the Patriot.

Pavlyuk emphasized that the Patriots arrived from the USA, the Netherlands and Germany. “Such anti-aircraft defense systems will allow protection against Russian cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles,” the general explained.

Patriot in Ukraine – what is known

On April 19, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed the arrival of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine. According to Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat, these complexes will be able to “hit targets at a distance of up to 150 km.” Moreover, the Patriot PAC-3 variant can even shoot down ballistic missiles such as the Iskander-M at a distance of up to 40 km.

The USA announced the transfer of the Patriot air defense system back in December 2022. Soon , Germany joined the Patriot transfer for Ukraine .

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that the provision of the Patriot to Ukraine is a psychological break , which indicates that another taboo on the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces has been lifted.

