It was not Putin who went to the Kherson region, but an ordinary double – Danilov

Marta Gichko21:52, 19.04.23

The dictator would not be able to risk going on such a trip impromptu, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is sure.

It was not the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin who traveled to the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Luhansk regions , but one of his doubles.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, is convinced of this. As Danilov said on the air of the national news marathon, the real Putin is “a frightened person”, so he would not take such risks by leaving for the occupied territories.

“Well, first of all, no Putin was there. This is a well-known thing. In order to communicate with the real Putin, you must spend at least 10-14 days in quarantine. There was no Putin there. there is more than one of him – this is already a well-known thing,” Danilov said.

He also recalled that contact with the real Putin is a very long procedure. Foreign guests are seated at a table at a great distance from the Russian dictator, to say nothing of impromptu trips.

“This is the exact opposite of our president, who can visit the front line at any time, be directly with our military. This is our difference. The difference from Putin’s bunker grandfather, who will soon be afraid of himself,” Danilov added.

