In Mariupol, tanks seen moving towards Novoazovsk

19.04.2023

In Mariupol, temporarily captured by the Russian army, tanks were seen moving through the city center in the direction of Novoazovsk.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said this on Telegram and posted a video, Ukrinform reports.

“Returning to the tanks on the streets of Mariupol. We are recording another reverse movement of tanks. From the direction of Manhush through the city center in the direction of Novoazovsk. Another reinforcement in the Vuhledar sector,” Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, the invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub for the Russian army.

