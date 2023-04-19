Air defense worked in the Dnieper

Yana Stavskaya21:31, 19.04.23

An air alert has been declared in the region.

On the evening of April 19, explosions thundered in the Dnieper , local Telegram channels report.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, in turn, announced the work of air defense.

Residents were urged to stay in shelters and not share information about the work and movement of Ukrainian troops.

As of 21:26, an air alert was announced in Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in Crimea.

