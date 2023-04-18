Zelensky infuriated UN Secretary General Guterres at a meeting in Kyiv – Washington Post

Yuri Kobzar18:03, 18.04.23

On March 8, the UN Secretary General visited Ukraine. The visit went well, but there was an incident at the end that angered Guterres.

UN Secretary General António Guterres was very dissatisfied with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his March 8 visit to Kiev . Such information is contained in one of the secret documents of the Pentagon, which recently “leaked” to the Web, writes The Washington Post .

According to the files leaked to the network, American intelligence agencies were listening to Guterres. In one of the conversations with his press secretary Stefan Dujarric, the secretary general admitted that he was “very furious” with the actions of the Ukrainian authorities during his visit to Kyiv.

Guterres was dissatisfied with the award ceremony for Ukrainian servicemen during official events with his participation. This part was not agreed with the Secretary General, and after that the presidential press service published photos and videos of this event.

Guterres was worried that everything looked like he was congratulating the military of one of the warring parties. As follows from the leaked document, Guterres, in an interview with a press secretary, “emphasized that he tried not to smile all the time.”

He also complained that Kyiv was too active in criticizing the UN. Guterres noted that he went to Ukraine to help, but the Ukrainians “are doing everything to eliminate us.”

In an interview with The Washington Post, a spokesman for the secretary-general confirmed that his chief “was indeed unpleasantly surprised that the awards ceremony was added without consultation at the end of his very productive meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian leaders.” At the same time, he denies that Guterres complained about Kyiv’s desire to “liquidate” the UN.

Visit of Guterres to Kyiv

On March 8 this year, UN Secretary General António Guterres actually paid a visit to Kyiv. This was his third visit since the start of the full-scale invasion. At a meeting with Zelensky, he discussed a number of important issues in the context of the current war – grain exports, the situation around the ZNPP, the creation of a special tribunal for Russia.

Following the meeting, Zelensky and Guterres held a joint press conference. After the official announcements, the ceremony of awarding Ukrainian women on the occasion of March 8 really took place. Among the awarded were both military personnel and civilians.

