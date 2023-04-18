New bottom: tombstones stolen from Ukrainian cemeteries are being sold to families of “mobiks” in Russia

Katerina Chernovol18:59, 18.04.23

Before being sold, the stolen slabs are polished to remove the names of buried Ukrainians from them.

Russian occupiers steal tombstones from cemeteries in the Popasnaya Luhansk region, and then sell them in Russia. At what they sell the stolen plates to the relatives of the liquidated mobiles.

As the former head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai said on the air of Espresso , the occupiers are not going to restore the cities of the Luhansk region destroyed by the Russian army.

“They officially talk about it. Moreover, the Russians were able to surpass themselves. In Popasnaya, the invaders are dismantling cemeteries. In particular, they take tombstones, polish them to remove names, portraits and dates, and then sell them to Russia. They sell them to Russians whose relatives were mobilized and destroyed in Ukraine,” Gaidai stressed.

