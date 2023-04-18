“Mobicams” handed over holy water and icons with Putin to the front – media (photo)

Violetta Orlova01:35, 18.04.23

On the package with icons they wrote that it was for prayer.

The Russian invaders were given holy water and icons with Putin to the front .

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel “Perm 36.6 AGAINST WAR”. In a parcel from the United Russia party, the invaders found water, cereals, canned food and a bag with icons, in which they put a sheet with the inscription “For prayer.” “Humanitarian” was received by the mobilized, who are in the Zaporozhye direction.

“The types bring us a volunteer, and we send them a video that we got, they liked everything. But this time something went wrong. We thought they sent us, they don’t forget, the holiday is still coming soon, but it turned out that everything is It’s not about the holiday, no matter how much I am a patriot of my homeland, but this is already complete bullshit,” the occupier said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...