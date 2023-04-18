“Everything is going according to schedule”: Budanov confirmed his forecast for the liberation of Crimea

Marta Gichko04:45, 04/18/23

Now the head of the GUR is still confident that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will enter the peninsula in the spring.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov , assured that the Ukrainian plan to liberate the occupied Crimea is gradually being implemented.

In an interview with NV, Budanov once again confirmed his prediction that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would enter Crimea this spring. According to him, there is still quite a lot of time until the end of spring 2023. However, he avoided specifics.

“I still have a period of time … Everything is going according to schedule. Let’s see how events will develop in the near future,” Budanov said, noting that he had no other forecasts for the liberation of Crimea.

