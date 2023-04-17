“Why are you here?”: propagandist Solovyov in Donbass gave an incoherent speech for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (video)

Anastasia Gorbacheva17:42, 04/17/23

The mouthpiece of the Kremlin issued another batch of Kremlin clichés.

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has a new round of aggravation. He allegedly went to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, where he called on the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender.

The corresponding video was published in social networks. In the footage, a Kremlin mouthpiece in military uniform in an unknown location allegedly turned to the Ukrainian military, giving out a portion of Russian clichés, devoid of at least some logic.

“Ukrainian soldier, I’m talking to you, I’m Vladimir Solovyov. What have you forgotten in the land of the Donbass? For eight years you have been killing and raping the inhabitants of the free and proud Donbass. Why are you here?” Soloviev proclaimed.

At the same time, he issued a tirade about how President Vladimir Zelensky allegedly enjoys fame and American money, while the military has long been forgotten. Also, the propagandist again recalled representatives of non-traditional sexual orientation, who “dance on Khreshchatyk.”

“Who are you? Are you Ukrainian? Are you Orthodox? Or are you a German who betrayed the memory of your grandfathers and their great feat? Why are you here? Zelensky needs your death, and your families need your life. Surrender or leave everything and go to Kiev” , – the Russian propagandist completed his stream of unrelated thoughts.

Solovyov’s statements – latest news

The Kremlin propagandist has never hidden his cannibalistic preferences. He urged to hit Ukraine with nuclear weapons, as well as to kill Ukrainians.

His mood was significantly spoiled by the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front. In addition, Solovyov had a tantrum at all because of the preparation of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He again called for the bombing of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities with nuclear weapons to thwart the Ukrainian army.

