We do not shoot, but “save”: Prigogine responded to the shock recognition of his mercenaries

Marta Gichko16:59, 17.04.23

According to him, he did not order anyone to be shot.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted to the sensational confessions of his mercenaries in war crimes. Two “Wagnerites” convicts spoke about massacres of Ukrainian civilians, executions of children and executions of prisoners.

According to Prigozhin ‘s press service, he allegedly has not yet been able to completely revise the material of the Gulagu.net project with the recognition of his “Wagnerites”. However, he still responded to some statements.

“Regarding the executions of children, of course, no one ever shoots civilians or children, no one needs it at all. We came there in order to save them from the regime they were under,” Prigozhin said.

In addition, the leader of Wagner commented on whether the shocking investigation of journalist Vladimir Osechkin would ruin his career. According to him, no one can destroy his career, because it allegedly does not exist.

“I don’t have a career, so it’s impossible to destroy it,” Prigogine said.

Recognition of the “Wagnerites” – what is known

On Monday, April 17, the gulagu.net project published a video with sensational confessions of two prisoners – “Wagnerites” about war crimes in Ukraine. Aleksey Savichev and Azamat Uldarov testified.

Savichev confessed to the mass murder of Ukrainian children and teenagers in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. According to him, during the exit from the city, shoot all civilians, starting from 15 years.

Uldarov spoke about the murder of up to 400 Ukrainians in the basement of a nine-story building in Bakhmut a month ago. In addition, he confessed to the atrocities that he committed in Ukraine on the orders of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to the war criminal, he shot Ukrainian children, in particular, he killed a 5-year-old girl with a shot in the head.

