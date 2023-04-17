“We are creatures”: ex-“Wagnerian” revealed the truth about the war, from which “hair on end” (video)

Katerina Schwartz16:32, 04/17/23

The mercenary burst into tears at the video.

In Russia , by order of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, dozens of empty coffins of Russians who died in the war in Ukraine are buried in the fields, whose remains could not be identified. Their relatives are not informed about this.

“We bury where they give us places … Putin’s order. We clean after Putin. Wagner PMCs are illegal killers. Mercenaries. We are creatures, we are animals.” in a conversation with the founder of the Russian human rights organization Gulagu.net .

Confessing this, the mercenary burst into tears:

“We just buried empty coffins… We have to do it. They died, that’s all, and we couldn’t identify the corpses, where whose remains lie… I’m already shaking… F*** to live? F*** I was born at all? with the boys!”

Uldarov said that he did not understand why they were fighting:

“We kill each other, but for what – I don’t understand. I just can’t understand … Honestly, I want to cry. But I won’t, I’m already tired, I’m crying for the second day … If I tell you the truth now, what’s going on there, your hair will stand on end.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

