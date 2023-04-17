United Russia plans to recruit participants in Ukraine war as candidates for elections – ISW

17.04.2023 02:02

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party intends to recruit Russian military personnel who have served in Ukraine as candidates for elections in 2023 and 2024, likely in an effort to establish itself as the definitive pro-war party in Russiaю

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a Russian offensive campaign assessment for April 15, according to Ukrinform.

“The Kremlin likely aims to use candidates who have served in Ukraine as the public face of the United Russia party in upcoming elections to court the support of military constituents and their family members and to establish United Russia as the definitive political party for the pro-war movement,” the report said.

According to ISW analysts, the Kremlin is likely aiming to co-opt military personnel to support its ongoing effort to curry favor with the pro-war Russian ultranationalist community without fulfilling the community’s extreme demands.

