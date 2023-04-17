“There was an order”: “Wagnerian” prisoner confessed to the brutal execution of 10 teenagers in Bakhmut (video)

Marta Gichko15:13, 04/17/23

According to him, the mass execution of civilians was staged after journalists left the city.

One of the convicts-mercenaries of PMC ” Wagner ” Aleksey Savichev made a shocking confession in the massacres of Ukrainian children and teenagers in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. .

During a conversation with Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of the gulagu.net project, “Wagnerian” Savichev recalls that in February, after another exchange of prisoners between the parties, a group of mercenaries were ordered to shoot civilians when the journalists left.

“Civilians came out. And there was an order: everyone who is 15 (years old – UNIAN) and above – everyone should be shot without a word. 20-24 people were shot, of which 10 people were 15-year-olds and 17-year-old teenagers. There are the order is to clear the house. Who was there – it doesn’t matter. If you didn’t follow the order, they reset you, “the Wagnerian admitted.”

According to him, unarmed people were shot even for tattoos, in particular for the symbols of Azov.

