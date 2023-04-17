Slovakia hands over all promised to Ukraine 13 MiG-29 fighters

17.04.2023 11:26

Slovakia has completed the transfer of all promised to Ukraine 13 MiG-29 fighters.

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy wrote this on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“All 13 Slovak MIG-29 have been safely handed over to Ukrainian Air Force. Proud to be on the right side, doing the right thing to help protect lives. We Stand with Ukraine,” he wrote.

As reported, the Slovak government approved the delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in March. The first four aircraft country delivered last month. Thus, Slovakia joined Poland in this decision.

