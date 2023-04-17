Newsweek found in the “leaked” documents the date of the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Olga Robeyko15:16, 17.04.23

It, according to the documents, should begin at the end of April.

In the “leaked” allegedly secret documents of the Pentagon, they found the probable date of a large-scale counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine . This was reported by Newsweek on Monday, April 17.

We are talking about the date of April 30 – arms deliveries were oriented around this date.

The leaked documents say that “supplies and support are being sent to Ukraine on the eve of the Ukrainian offensive scheduled for April 30th.” The publication writes that the data on the date of the offensive is based on the interception of telephone conversations and, most likely, is not a fake.

Leak of “secret documents” of the United States on the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On April 7, it became known that allegedly “classified documents” were “leaked ” to the network, which contain details of the plan to arm the Armed Forces of Ukraine before the counteroffensive.

Due to the publication of these materials, as CNN wrote, Ukraine was allegedly forced to change its military plans .

21-year-old military Jack Teixeira may be responsible for the data leak . The FBI has already arrested him.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine had developed several plans for a future counteroffensive, but the decision to launch the operation would be made at the last moment.

