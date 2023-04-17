Learn who are ruzzia’s “Useful Idiots 101”

From the LinkedIn page of Dominik B

April 17

Far left useful idiots are still operating also :

SEYMOUR HERSH:

https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/trading-with-the-enemy

An asshole on LinkedIn called Tim Lloyd posted this shit article and commented:

It was so obvious this whole war was a scam from the start.

“What also is unknown is that Zelensky has been buying the fuel from Russia, the country with which it, and Washington, are at war, and the Ukrainian president and many in his entourage have been skimming untold millions from the American dollars earmarked for diesel fuel payments.

One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at $400 million last year, at least; another expert compared the level of corruption in Kiev as approaching that of the Afghan war, “although there will be no professional audit reports emerging from the Ukraine.”

“Zelensky’s been buying discount diesel from the Russians,” one knowledgeable American intelligence official told me. “And who’s paying for the gas and oil? We are. Putin and his oligarchs are making millions” on it.

Many government ministries in Kiev have been literally “competing,” I was told, to set up front companies for export contracts for weapons and ammunition with private arms dealers around the world, all of which provide kickbacks.

Many of those companies are in Poland and Czechia, but others are thought to exist in the Persian Gulf and Israel. “I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there are others in places like the Cayman Islands and Panama, and there are lots of Americans involved,” an American expert on international trade told me.

The issue of corruption was directly raised with Zelensky in a meeting last January in Kiev with CIA Director William Burns. His message to the Ukrainian president, I was told by an intelligence official with direct knowledge of the meeting, was out of a 1950s mob movie. The senior generals and government officials in Kiev were angry at what they saw as Zelensky’s greed, so Burns told the Ukrainian president, because “he was taking a larger share of the skim money than was going to the generals.”

Pro-Ukraine LinkedIn member Ivan Semciw, has just commented:

Tim Lloyd, When your comments refer to Ukraine, go and visit Ukraine and speak direct to people you accuse, such as the President. Don’t spread BS ruzzian propaganda.

And remember, the attempted ruzzification of Ukraine was halted in 2004, 2014, 2022 for exactly the reasons you attempt to smear their grab for democracy and freedom… to get away from ruzzian corruption.

