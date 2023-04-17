Lavrov suddenly announced that Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine

Marta Gichko19:34, 17.04.23

According to him, Russia is interested in this happening as soon as possible.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov unexpectedly let slip that the occupying country wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. However, he calls a full-scale invasion a “conflict.”

According to the propaganda RIA Novosti, during one of his trips abroad, Lavrov suddenly changed his aggressive rhetoric to “peacekeeping.”

“Russia is interested in the end of the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible,” Lavrov said.

