“I killed children, I feel sorry for the children”: a prisoner from the Wagner PMC admitted on video to the murder of 400 people in the basement of Bakhmut

Anastasia Pechenyuk15:08, 17.04.23

The mercenary claims that he committed massacres on the orders of PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

42-year-old Russian Alzamat Uldarov, recruited into the Wagner PMC from the Saratsk colony , until recently was the commander of one of the mercenary units.

In a conversation with the founder of the Russian human rights organization Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, he spoke about the horrific crimes that he and other mercenaries committed in Ukraine on the orders of PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

One of the episodes he mentions is the murder of up to 400 Ukrainians in the basement of a nine-story building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. It happened just a month ago.

I gave the command to reset all n***. And I went in there and everyone was “zero” (dead – UNIAN). There was a concrete decision, Prigozhin’s word – not to agree to any terrorist agreement. These were the words of Prigogine. Kill everyone. Don’t take anyone prisoner. This was told to us by Prigogine. By video. He told us not to take anyone prisoner, no one at all. … Yes, that was a few days ago. I’ll even tell you what it was like. It was March 18th. We went to Bakhmut, to the city center, got up. The last one gave a fight, our guys were put down. We had a call-report. And after this report, we were ordered to destroy the enemies. We found a crew with artillery, threw artillery at us and went by storm. And they killed all the n **** aces. The children got hurt. Pity the children. Many children died. It was like that, yes. We do not hide. It’s blood on my hands,” said the Wagnerian. And I went in there and everyone was “zero” (dead – UNIAN). https://www.unian.net/player/F2e9eG9uAzamat Uldarov, a convict, is known to have recruited 300-400 recruits from the Wagner military camp at the Bakhmut basement

Who is Alzamat Uldarov

42-year-old Alzamat Uldarov is a former prisoner of correctional colony No. 13 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Saratov Region. He told Gulagu.net that while serving his sentence, he was subjected to violence in the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 1 of the Office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Saratov Region, about torture in which the media had previously reported and on the facts of which the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened criminal proceedings. Gulagu.net confirms the facts of perverted torture and violent acts against Uldarov.

Uldarov was recruited into the Wagner PMC and pardoned by a decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated August 23, 2022. It is known that Uldarov is one of the commanders of the Wagner PMC units, which were recruited as part of the Putin-Prigozhin program, known as Project K.

Confessions of the “Wagnerites” – famous episodes

Alzamat Uldarov is not the first Wagner PMC mercenary to speak publicly about the atrocities committed by Prigozhin’s mercenaries in Ukraine. Previously captured “Wagnerian” Andrei Veselov confessed to the murders of Ukrainians on camera.

A number of mercenaries also spoke of atrocities within the PMC itself. Thus, Andrey Medvedev, a “Wagnerian” who fled to Norway, said that he knew about 10 incidents involving the killing of mercenaries.

The captured Wagner mercenaries in an interview with The Washington Post right at the front also talked about the practice of executions for refusing to kill Ukrainians.

