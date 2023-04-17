Fires break out in city of Belgorod and Belgorod district, Russia

17 APRIL 2023

Social media users in Russia have reported that a drone exploded in Belgorod; according to some of them, the drone hit a power substation.

Source: Russian BBC service; social media, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, Russia

Details: In particular, the Bletgorod Telegram channel has posted a video of what it claims was a fire caused by a drone strike.





The Russian BBC service has noted that some sources report a strike on a thermal power plant, while others report a strike on a substation.

In addition, most Russian sources have stated it was a Ukrainian drone.

There are no reliable confirmations or denials, as well as no official statements.

Update: Gladkov later reported that two fires broke out in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Quote: “Two fires occurred at civilian facilities in [the city of] Belgorod and in the Belgorod district. There were no casualties. Emergency response services have been deployed, the fire is being extinguished.”

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...