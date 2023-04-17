Domestic all-terrain vehicles “Bogun” help eliminate the consequences of flooding (photo)

To eliminate the consequences of rising water in the Dnipro River, Ukrainian rescuers used domestically produced “Bogun” all-terrain vehicles.

Promyslovy portal informs , referring to the announcement of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Chernihiv region .

The units of the State Emergency Service continue to help residents of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynska, Lyubetska, and Ripkyna territorial communities of Chernihiv district, with which transport connections have been disrupted due to the rise in the water level in the Dnipro River.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers use all-terrain vehicles and boats to deliver drinking water, food, basic necessities and pension payments to people.

In total, transport links with 29 settlements were disrupted in Chernihiv region.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

About the all-terrain vehicle “Bogun”

With the help of a centralized pressure control system, the wheels of this vehicle choose the option of the best adaptation to specific terrain conditions, and a special tire protector allows you to increase traction with the surface.

The Ukrainian all-terrain vehicle “Bogun” has 6 seats and a separate place for victims during a natural disaster.

In addition, “Bogun” can overcome forest debris, high reeds and a mountain of stones up to 1 meter high. It is noted that until the liquidation of the consequences of bad weather in the western regions from the State Emergency Service of

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...