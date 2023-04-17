Do you still have doubts who Russians are?

From the LinkedIn page of Korkut Ozgen
April 17
Russian missiles destroy church in #Zaporizhzhia region at Easter! at Orthodox Easter! and same moment Putin was attending Midnight Orthodox service in Moscow.
Все буде Україна!
Слава Україні!
AND ANOTHER IMPORTANT POST FROM MR OZGEN:
Sooner or later the Truth comes out!
The US believes the UN secretary general is too willing to accommodate Russian interests, according to fresh revelations in classified documents leaked online.
The files suggest Washington has been closely monitoring Antonio Guterres.
Several documents describe private communications involving Mr Guterres and his deputy.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65257957.amp
The useful idiots of mafia land blissfully ignore such things as murdering and raping of civilians, and the bombing of schools, hospitals and kindergartens. These godless creatures certainly don’t give a rat’s ass if churches get destroyed, regardless if on Easter or not.
The US is monitoring the UN as being too accommodating to the Russians. Hey Mr President look at your own house first before you criticize that useless organization.