Do you still have doubts who Russians are?

From the LinkedIn page of Korkut Ozgen

April 17

Russian missiles destroy church in #Zaporizhzhia region at Easter! at Orthodox Easter! and same moment Putin was attending Midnight Orthodox service in Moscow.

https://lnkd.in/dNcxiWx7

Все буде Україна!

Слава Україні!

AND ANOTHER IMPORTANT POST FROM MR OZGEN:

Sooner or later the Truth comes out!

The US believes the UN secretary general is too willing to accommodate Russian interests, according to fresh revelations in classified documents leaked online.

The files suggest Washington has been closely monitoring Antonio Guterres.

Several documents describe private communications involving Mr Guterres and his deputy.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65257957.amp

Все буде Україна!

Слава Україні!

