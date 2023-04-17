CONGRATULATIONS TO ANTYTILA

Inspiring.

10 MILLION YouTube views for their song :

BAKHMUT FORTRESS

Bakhmut Fortress – 10 000 000 views on YouTube.

Bakhmut Fortress sounds at each of our concerts today. The symbol of invincibility and feat of the Ukrainian military, all who hold defense not only in Bakhmut, but also throughout the front line.

Thank you very much.

Further into the morning,

And with him Victory and finally

I’m just going to say one thing :

Fear is not a sin, it is a sin to betray your own!

See you at our concerts in Wroclaw, Gdansk, Poznan and Paris, and in the fall – in America and Canada.

Tickets 👉 https://antytila.com/events/

The lads were joined by Bono and The Edge for their London show.

