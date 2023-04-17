AFU Encircle ‘Kadyrovites’ Special Forces In Bilohorivka Area

The mercenaries from Chechnya fought for five days.

17.04.2023

The day before, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said that the Chechen special forces “Akhmat” allegedly got encircled in the Bilohorovka area. For five days they fought off the Armed Forces of Ukraine until they managed to break out of the “cauldron”.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War analyzed the situation in the Luhansk region.

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy was trying to fight in the area of Dibrova, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, and Spirne.

Russian military correspondents confirmed that Putin’s army tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Torske and Nevske. Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to recapture some of the previously lost positions in the Bilohorivka area. These data confirm Kadyrov’s words that his thugs were surrounded in this area.

Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty said that the enemy uses a lot of heavy armored vehicles on the Kupiansk-Lyman line. On this sector of the front, it is mainly the mobilized who fight on the enemy’s side.

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to knock out three T-72 tanks, one BTR-80 and BMP-2, a BREM-1 vehicle and a Su-25 aircraft on this sector of the front.

The British Ministry of Defense reports that in the Luhansk region, Russian troops are using the TOS-1A system against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian bloggers claim that BARS and Cascade units are fighting in the Kreminna area.

